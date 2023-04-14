Sports

IPL 2023: Stokes, Chahar among CSK's many injury concerns

MS Dhoni is nursing a knee injury (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings have made a decent start to their 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, having won and lost two games apiece. However, the number of injuries in the camp can largely dent their campaign. Even their skipper MS Dhoni is nursing a knee injury though the team management is confident that the veteran would not miss any games. Here are further details.

Choudhary, Jamieson ruled out

CSK suffered a couple of major blows even before the start of their campaign as two of their pacers Mukesh Choudhary and Kyle Jamieson got ruled out for the entire season. While Choudhary had an impressive IPL 2022, New Zealand's Jamieson has international experience under his belt. South Africa's Sisanda Magala and uncapped pacer Akash Singh were named the duo's replacements.

The Deepak Chahar blow

Deepak Chahar, who missed the entire IPL 2022, sustained a hamstring injury during his side's recent meeting against Mumbai Indians. He, hence, walked back after delivering just one over in the contest and missed the subsequent fixture versus Rajasthan Royals. According to CSK's head coach Stephen Fleming, he is two-three weeks away from returning to action. CSK's pace-bowling attack looks fragile in his absence.

Simarjeet Singh in recovery process

Uncapped pacer Simarjeet Singh had almost missed the whole of the last Indian domestic season due to injury issues. He is still recovering and it remains to be seen when he becomes available. He hasn't played any competitive T20 match since IPL 2022.

Magala, Stokes also out for a few weeks

Magala, who replaced Jamieson in the squad, played two games this season and returned with a solitary wicket. Against RR, he left the field midway due to a split webbing. ﻿Ben Stokes, who was already nursing a knee injury heading into the tournament, has sustained a minor toe injury. Both Stokes are Magala are at least out for two weeks.

Viswanathan on Stokes's return

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan stated that Stokes is recovering well and might be available for CSK's return game against Rajasthan Royals on April 27. "Ben is doing well, he is recovering fast, and should definitely be fit for the April 30 game," he told Cricbuzz. "He could even be ready earlier, maybe by the April 27 game," the CSK official added.

Dhoni's injury not a worry: CSK CEO

After the game against RR, Fleming stated that Dhoni has a knee injury and it can be seen in some of his movements. "He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movement, which is hindering him somewhat," he said. However, Viswanathan confirmed that the injury isn't that serious which would see Dhoni miss matches.