MS Dhoni expands his motorcycle collection with this made-in-India bike

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 18, 2023, 01:03 pm 2 min read

TVS Ronin features adjustable levers (Photo credit: Times Now)

Indian cricket superstar MS Dhoni has added the neo-scrambler TVS Ronin to his already impressive bike collection of over 100 models. A thorough motorcycling enthusiast, Dhoni has some exclusive and rare bikes in his collection such as Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate X132 Hellcat, Harley Davidson Fat Boy, Yamaha RD350, BSA Goldstar, and a few others. Here's everything to know about his newest motorcycle.

Why does this story matter?

TVS Motor Company introduced the all-new Ronin in India in July last year.

The neo-scrambler received overall positive feedback from critics and customers alike for its nimble ride and handling characteristics and a capable 225.9cc engine with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG).

However, the motorcycle will now appeal to more youngsters considering the legendary cricketer has acquired one for himself.

TVS Ronin flaunts a teardrop-shaped fuel tank and 17-inch wheels

On the design front, the TVS Ronin features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round LED headlamp with an integrated T-shaped DRL, a wide handlebar with angular mirrors, rounded fenders, a ribbed-pattern seat, a single-piece grab rail, and a sleek LED taillight. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster with a Bluetooth-based Smart Xonnect system. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

It is backed by an all-new 226cc engine

The TVS Ronin is powered by a 225.9cc, single-cylinder engine with a segment-first Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). The mill develops a maximum power of 20hp and a peak torque of 19.93Nm. The motor is mated to a 5-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

It comes equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the TVS Ronin comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and two riding modes: Rain and Urban. Suspension duties on the scrambler are handled by 41mm gold-colored inverted forks on the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit with a box-section swingarm on the rear end.

How much does it cost?

In India, the TVS Ronin will set you back by Rs. 1.49 lakh for the base single-tone single-channel ABS variant and Rs. 1.7 lakh for the range-topping triple-tone dual-channel ABS model (all prices, ex-showroom). The bike can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.