TVS Ronin v/s Honda H'ness CB350: Which one is better?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 07, 2022, 10:46 am 3 min read

TVS Ronin starts at Rs. 1.49 lakh

TVS Motor Company has introduced the Ronin scrambler motorcycle in India. The bike has a neo-retro design language, a Smart Xonnect Bluetooth connectivity system, and is backed by a 225.9cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that makes 20.12hp of power. So, should you purchase the Ronin or opt for the Honda H'ness CB350, which is another great model around Rs. 2 lakh?

Why does this story matter?

To capitalize on the growing demand for retro-styled bikes, TVS has introduced the Ronin on our shores. Its good looks, long list of features, and decent performance will surely appeal to buyers.

Meanwhile, the Honda H'ness CB350 has been up for grabs in our country for some time now. It was recently updated with iOS compatibility.

Design The Ronin is visually more appealing

TVS Ronin sits on a split double-cradle frame and has a single-piece seat, a lengthy exhaust, and golden-colored front forks. Honda H'ness CB350 is built on a half-duplex cradle frame and gets a chromed exhaust and a teardrop-shaped fuel tank. The former offers a USB charging socket and digital instrument cluster, while the H'ness gets a semi-digital unit. They both offer full-LED illumination.

Information The Ronin weighs less

TVS Ronin has a wheelbase of 1,357mm, a fuel storage capacity of 14 liter, and weighs 160kg. Honda H'ness CB350 can store 15 liters of fuel, tips the scales at 181kg, and has a wheelbase of 1,441mm.

Performance The CB350 has a more powerful engine

The TVS Ronin draws power from a 225.9cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that generates a maximum power of 20.12hp and a peak torque of 19.93Nm. Meanwhile, the Honda H'ness CB350 is powered by a 348.36cc, air-cooled, four-stroke mill that makes 20.78hp of power and 30Nm of torque. Transmission duties on both the bikes are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety The Ronin gets two riding modes

The TVS Ronin and Honda H'ness CB350 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single/dual-channel ABS for better handling. The former also gets two riding modes: Rain and Urban. Suspension duties on the Ronin are handled by inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock unit, while CB350 offers telescopic front forks and twin hydraulic rear shock absorbers.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the TVS Ronin starts at Rs. 1.49 lakh and goes up to Rs. 1.71 lakh. Meanwhile, the Honda H'ness CB350 falls in the price bracket of Rs. 1.98-2.06 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The CB350's bigger engine delivers more torque. But our vote goes to the Ronin for its better looks and the long list of features. It is also significantly cheaper.