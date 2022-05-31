Auto

Energica Experia all-electric touring motorcycle arrives with 420km range

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 31, 2022, 06:08 pm 2 min read

Energica Experia attains a top-speed of 180km/h (Photo credit: Energica Motor Company)

Italian automaker Energica Motor Company has unveiled its all-electric, long-range touring motorcycle, the Experia, for the global markets. The bike is a comfort-oriented offering from the brand inspired by modern ADVs and features a large battery with DC fast-charging capability. The company claims that the two-wheeler is its most nimble and maneuverable machine and also offers the longest range.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sustainability and electrification are the two words that have been prominent in the global automotive market in recent years. Almost every automaker is trying to ride on the EV bandwagon.

Energica Motor Company was established in 2010 and its first product, the Ego sports bike was launched in 2013.

The launch of the Experia touring motorcycle is expected to raise competition.

Design The bike has a prominent beak and projector headlights

Energica Experia sits on a tubular steel trellis frame and features a semi-faired design with a prominent beak, a muscular fuel tank-like structure, a wide handlebar with heated grips, a bash plate, and dual projector LED headlights. It also features a split-type seat, a raised windscreen, and gets a digital instrument cluster. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels with red detailing.

Information It hits a top-speed of 180km/h

Energica Experia draws power from an electric motor linked to a large 22.5kWh battery pack. The setup generates 102hp/900Nm. The vehicle promises a range of up to 420km, sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds, and has a top-speed of 180km/h.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

For the safety of the rider, the Energica Experia is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 43mm ZF Sachs inverted forks on the front and an adjustable ZF Sachs mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Energica Experia: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Energica Experia will be disclosed by the Italian automaker at the time of its launch. We expect the bike to be priced at around £23,000 (approximately Rs. 22.5 lakh) in the UK.