Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launched in Solapur: Check price

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 31, 2022, 05:42 pm 2 min read

Bajaj Chetak is now sold in 24 cities (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Auto has launched its Chetak scooter in Solapur, Maharashtra. It is available in a single Premium variant. As for the highlights, the vehicle flaunts a retro-inspired look and offers lots of features, including all-LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity. It is backed by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 90km on a single charge.

The Bajaj Chetak has been up for grabs in India for quite some time and currently retails in 24 cities. Its good looks, long list of features, and decent performance attract customers.

It should also attract several buyers in Solapur. It takes on rivals such as the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, and Simple One.

Design The scooter is available in four colors

The Bajaj Chetak has an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and an oval-shaped headlight. The scooter packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a USB charging socket, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, and rides on alloy wheels. It is available in four shades, including Brooklyn Black, Hazel Nut, and Indigo Metallic.

Information It attains a top-speed of 70km/h

The Bajaj Chetak packs a 3.8kW electric motor linked to a non-removable 3kWh IP67-rated Lithium-ion battery pack. The vehicle hits a top-speed of 70km/h and promises a range of up to 90km on a single charge.

Safety It gets a front disc brake

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Chetak is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by a single front fork and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Bajaj Chetak: Pricing

In Solapur, the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is retailed by KTM Solapur and it carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle can be booked online by paying a token amount of Rs. 2,000.