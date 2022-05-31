Auto

2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 sedan to get a 670hp hybrid powertrain

2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 sedan to get a 670hp hybrid powertrain

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 31, 2022, 05:20 pm 2 min read

2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 will flaunt a Panamericana grille (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed the powertrain option for its new-generation AMG C63 sedan. It will now be backed by a 2.0-liter, inline-four, turbo-petrol engine instead of the 4.0-liter V8 mill from its predecessor. A camouflaged prototype of the performance-oriented vehicle was showcased at the '24 Hours of Nürburgring' event. It will have a head-turning look and an upmarket cabin.

Context Why does this story matter?

The C63 has been an entry-level vehicle in the Mercedes-AMG line-up of executive sedans across the world.

However, with sustainable mobility taking the center stage, the German automaker plans to replace its V8 engine with a more frugal yet powerful turbocharged, inline-four mill linked with a potent electric motor.

The new-generation car will offer a more modern look and improved performance.

Exteriors The sedan will sport alloy wheels and quad exhaust tips

The Mercedes-AMG C63 will have a muscular hood, a sloping roofline, a Panamericana grille with vertical slats, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, a redesigned bumper, and wide air dams. On the sides, the sedan will be flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a diffuser, and quad exhaust tips will grace the rear end.

Information It will be powered by a 670hp, 2.0-liter engine

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 will draw power from a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-four petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The setup will generate a combined output of 670hp/750Nm. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors The car will feature digital instrument cluster and multiple airbags

On the inside, the 2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 will feature a sporty five-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. It should pack a digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment system sourced from the regular C-Class. The safety of passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags and a rear-view camera.

Information 2023 Mercedes-AMG C63: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 AMG C63 will be disclosed by Mercedes-Benz at the time of launch. We expect the sporty sedan to bear a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 1.41 crore (ex-showroom) in India.