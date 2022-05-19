Auto

Jeep Meridian SUV debuts in India at Rs. 30 lakh

Jeep Meridian SUV debuts in India at Rs. 30 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 19, 2022, 06:41 pm 2 min read

Jeep Meridian runs on a 2.0-liter diesel engine (Photo credit: Jeep)

US automaker Jeep has finally launched its Meridian SUV in India. It is available in two variants, namely Limited and Limited (O). As for the highlights, the vehicle has an eye-catching look and a spacious three-row cabin with loads of tech-biased features, including multi-zone climate control. It is powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 168hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

Seven-seater SUVs offer more comfort and extra space. Therefore, they are very popular and all automakers are trying to enter this space with their own models.

In our market, Jeep has positioned the Meridian as a more premium alternative in comparison to the Compass. It also boasts a high level of localization and rivals the likes of Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

Exteriors The Jeep Meridian features LED headlights and 18-inch wheels

The Jeep Meridian has a long sculpted bonnet, dual-tone paintwork, a wide air dam, a seven-box grille finished in chrome, and sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, black B-pillars, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch alloy rims. A shark-fin antenna, wrap-around taillamps, and a window wiper grace the rear end of the car.

Information It is backed by a 168hp, 2.0-liter engine

Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine that puts out 168hp/350Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox along with an all-wheel-drive system. The car hits a top-speed of 198km/h.

Interiors The SUV gets six airbags and ventilated seats

Jeep Meridian has a spacious 7-seater cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, dual-tone black and brown upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and an electric tumble function for the second-row seats. The passengers' safety is ensured by a 360-degree-view camera and six airbags. It also houses a digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.

Information Jeep Meridian: Pricing

The Jeep Meridian starts at Rs. 29.9 lakh for the Limited MT FWD model and goes up to Rs. 36.95 lakh for the range-topping Limited (O) 9AT 4x4 variant (all prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for the car are open and deliveries will commence next month.

What works and what doesn't Jeep Meridian: In a nutshell Our Rating Good Stuff: Premium styling High-quality interiors Long equipment list Excellent off-road experience Bad Stuff: Cramped third-row No petrol engine option