Jeep Meridian SUV debuts in India at Rs. 30 lakh
US automaker Jeep has finally launched its Meridian SUV in India. It is available in two variants, namely Limited and Limited (O). As for the highlights, the vehicle has an eye-catching look and a spacious three-row cabin with loads of tech-biased features, including multi-zone climate control. It is powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 168hp.
- Seven-seater SUVs offer more comfort and extra space. Therefore, they are very popular and all automakers are trying to enter this space with their own models.
- In our market, Jeep has positioned the Meridian as a more premium alternative in comparison to the Compass. It also boasts a high level of localization and rivals the likes of Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.
The Jeep Meridian has a long sculpted bonnet, dual-tone paintwork, a wide air dam, a seven-box grille finished in chrome, and sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, black B-pillars, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch alloy rims. A shark-fin antenna, wrap-around taillamps, and a window wiper grace the rear end of the car.
Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine that puts out 168hp/350Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox along with an all-wheel-drive system. The car hits a top-speed of 198km/h.
Jeep Meridian has a spacious 7-seater cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, dual-tone black and brown upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and an electric tumble function for the second-row seats. The passengers' safety is ensured by a 360-degree-view camera and six airbags. It also houses a digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.
The Jeep Meridian starts at Rs. 29.9 lakh for the Limited MT FWD model and goes up to Rs. 36.95 lakh for the range-topping Limited (O) 9AT 4x4 variant (all prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for the car are open and deliveries will commence next month.