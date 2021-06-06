Jeep Grand Commander spied testing in India, features revealed

Jeep is working to unveil its Compass-based 3-row Grand Commander SUV globally in the coming weeks. In the latest development, a test mule of the vehicle has been spotted testing in India. The Grand Commander will share some design cues with the 5-seater Compass but with an extended rear overhang, a flatter tailgate, rounded wheel arches, and a flat roofline. Here's our roundup.

It will have a 7-box grille

The Jeep Grand Commander will feature a boxy design with a muscular bonnet, a flat roofline, a chrome-clad 7-box grille, a shark-fin antenna, and a rear spoiler. For lighting, there will be swept-back LED headlights, fog lamps, and split LED taillights. On the sides, the Jeep SUV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, circular wheel arches, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The SUV will be fueled by a 2.0-liter engine

The Jeep Grand Commander shall draw power from a Compass-sourced 2.0-liter diesel engine, linked to a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The motor, however, will be tuned differently to produce more power. An all-wheel-drive system is expected to be available with higher trims.

Inside the cabin, a panoramic sunroof is expected

The Jeep Grand Commander will offer a spacious cabin with premium upholstery, ventilated leather seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof. It should also pack a large touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. On the safety front, the four-wheeler will provide multiple airbags, electronic stability control, cruise control, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Jeep Grand Commander: Pricing

The official pricing details of the upcoming Jeep Grand Commander will be announced at the time of launch. However, it will carry a premium over the 5-seater Compass SUV, which currently starts at Rs. 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom).