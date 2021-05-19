2021 SKODA OCTAVIA to be launched in India next month

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 19, 2021, 04:04 pm

SKODA to launch 2021 OCTAVIA sedan in India this June

Director of SKODA AUTO India, Zac Hollis has confirmed that the 2021 OCTAVIA sedan will be launched in June. To recall, it was supposed to debut this month but the plans got delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As for the highlights, the car will have a sporty design, a feature-loaded cabin, and will run on a 2.0-liter petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement

We will now launch the new Octavia next month. The exact format of the launch is in discussion. — Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) May 19, 2021

Exteriors

The car will be longer and wider than its predecessor

The 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA will be built on the MQB platform and shall feature a sloping roofline, a chrome-surrounded black grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air vent, sleek headlamps, and wrap-around taillamps. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. As for the dimensions, the vehicle will be 19mm longer and 15mm wider than the outgoing model.

Information

It will be fueled by a 190hp, 2.0-liter engine

The 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The motor will generate a maximum power of 190hp. There will be no diesel engine on offer.

Interiors

The vehicle will have an electric sunroof, 2-spoke steering wheel

The 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA will have a premium cabin with a wireless smartphone charger, beige-on-black upholstery, 3-zone climate control, an electric sunroof, and a 2-spoke steering wheel. It is expected to offer a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a digital assistant named 'Laura,' and a 'floating' 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with connected car technology. Multiple airbags and a rear-view camera will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

2021 SKODA OCTAVIA: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA in India will be revealed at the time of launch next month. However, it is likely to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom) and will go against the upcoming Hyundai Elantra.