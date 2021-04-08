Prior to its launch in India, the 2021 Hyundai ALCAZAR has been revealed in full glory. The three-row SUV shares its platform and a few design elements with the 5-seater Creta, including the front fenders, bonnet, and the doors. However, the ALCAZAR has a longer wheelbase to accommodate more passengers, a new grille, and some other unique design features. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors It has a sporty grille with diamond-studded pattern

The 2021 Hyundai ALCAZAR has an updated grille with diamond-studded pattern, a flat roof, tri-beam projector headlamps with LED DRLs, revised wrap-around taillights, extended rear overhangs, and a faux brushed aluminium skid plate. It is flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and sporty-looking alloy wheels. The SUV has a wheelbase of 2,760mm, which is 150mm more than the Creta.

Information It will be available with two engine options

The 2021 Hyundai ALCAZAR will be available with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 2.0-liter petrol mill that makes 159hp/192Nm and a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel unit that generates 115hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors It offers a spacious and practical cabin

Hyundai ALCAZAR has a 6/7-seater cabin, wherein the second-row seats (captain or bench) feature a one-touch tumble mechanism and sliding function. The rear seats get a reclining function and can be folded down to provide more boot space. It will offer wireless phone charging, automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Information 2021 Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing and availability