-
Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV to make way to dealerships by MayLast updated on Mar 08, 2021, 06:53 pm
-
Hyundai's upcoming ALCAZAR SUV will reportedly be launched in India soon and make way to the dealerships by May.
As for the highlights, the premium 4-wheeler will have an eye-catching design and a spacious cabin with many features. It will be offered with a choice of two engines and three gearboxes.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
The car will sport a chrome-studded grille
-
As per a prior report, the Hyundai ALCAZAR will feature a muscular bonnet, a refreshed grille with studs instead of slats, a wide air vent, and swept-back LED headlamps with DRLs.
On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and new alloy wheels.
Updated taillights, twin exhaust pipes, and a new spoiler will be present on the rear end.
-
Information
It will be offered with a choice of two engines
-
Hyundai ALCAZAR will be available with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 138hp/242Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that churns out 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed automatic, 6-speed manual, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
-
Interiors
The vehicle will have 6/7-seater cabin and many safety features
-
The Hyundai ALCAZAR will have a 6/7-seater cabin with dual-tone captain's seats, dedicated ISOFIX mounts, a dedicated armrest with cup holders, a wireless smartphone charger, and smart cruise control.
Multiple airbags and Hyundai SmartSense should be available for ensuring the passengers' safety. The latter includes features such as blind-spot collision avoidance assist, automatic emergency braking, driver attention warning, and rear cross-traffic alert.
-
Information
Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing and availability
-
Details related to the pricing and availability of the Hyundai ALCAZAR in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 13 lakh and go against rivals like MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari.