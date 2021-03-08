Hyundai's upcoming ALCAZAR SUV will reportedly be launched in India soon and make way to the dealerships by May. As for the highlights, the premium 4-wheeler will have an eye-catching design and a spacious cabin with many features. It will be offered with a choice of two engines and three gearboxes. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car will sport a chrome-studded grille

As per a prior report, the Hyundai ALCAZAR will feature a muscular bonnet, a refreshed grille with studs instead of slats, a wide air vent, and swept-back LED headlamps with DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and new alloy wheels. Updated taillights, twin exhaust pipes, and a new spoiler will be present on the rear end.

Information It will be offered with a choice of two engines

Hyundai ALCAZAR will be available with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 138hp/242Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that churns out 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed automatic, 6-speed manual, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors The vehicle will have 6/7-seater cabin and many safety features

The Hyundai ALCAZAR will have a 6/7-seater cabin with dual-tone captain's seats, dedicated ISOFIX mounts, a dedicated armrest with cup holders, a wireless smartphone charger, and smart cruise control. Multiple airbags and Hyundai SmartSense should be available for ensuring the passengers' safety. The latter includes features such as blind-spot collision avoidance assist, automatic emergency braking, driver attention warning, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Information Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing and availability