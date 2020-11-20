The all-new Hyundai i20 has received over 20,000 bookings in just 20 days of its launch in India. The premium hatch was introduced on November 5 while the pre-orders went live on October 28. As per the company, 85% of the customers have picked the feature-rich Sportz, Asta and Asta (O) trims of the i20. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai i20: At a glance

The third-generation i20 is based on the company's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language. It has an attractive front fascia, featuring an all-black cascading grille, a muscular bonnet, and swept-back headlights with integrated LED DRLs. The side profile reveals fluidic body lines, sleek ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels, while the rear section has Z-shaped LED tail lamps and a sculpted body-colored bumper.

Interiors Inside the cabin

2020 Hyundai i20 has a blacked-out 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, an electric sunroof, and automatic climate control. It also has a 7-speaker Bose audio system and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Blue Link connected car technology. On the safety front, it offers six airbags, a rear-view camera, and Electronic Stability Control.

Engine Power and performance

The new-generation Hyundai i20 is available with three BS6-compliant engine options. The 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol unit is available in two states of tune: 87hp/115Nm and 82hp/115Nm. The 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor delivers 118hp/172Nm while the 1.5-liter diesel engine churns out 99hp/240Nm. Transmission duties on the hatchback are handled by a 5-speed manual, a CVT, a 7-speed DCT, and an iMT gearbox.

