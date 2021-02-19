-
ISUZU's next-generation mu-X SUV, which was unveiled in October 2020, should be launched in India later this year. A test mule of the car has been spotted testing on the roads.
The images suggest that it is based on the previous-generation model, and the company might be testing the BS6 engine on this vehicle.
Here are more details.
The car has an imposing design
The new-generation ISUZU mu-X has an aggressive design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a twin-slat chromed grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlamps with integrated DRLs.
It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side steppers, and petal-patterned 20-inch alloy wheels.
Wrap-around taillights and a heavily refreshed bumper are available on the rear.
It will be offered with two diesel engine options
In India, the 2021 ISUZU mu-X will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.9-liter diesel mill that makes 150hp/350Nm, and a 3.0-liter diesel motor that generates 190hp/450Nm. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
The vehicle packs a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console
The ISUZU mu-X has a spacious cabin, featuring an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, an electric parking brake, a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters.
It houses a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities.
Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and other standard features are available to ensure the safety of the passengers.
2021 ISUZU mu-X: Pricing and availability
Details related to the pricing and availability of the 2021 ISUZU mu-X in India will be revealed at the launch event later this year. However, it is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom).