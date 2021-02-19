Honda will reportedly launch its CB500X adventure tourer in India this April. It will be available via the company's BigWing dealership network. The bike will have a sporty look and shall come with a 17.7-liter fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, and a digital instrument console. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 471cc parallel-twin engine. Here's our roundup.

Design The bike will offer a digital instrument cluster

The Honda CB500X will have an off-road friendly design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised transparent windscreen. The bike will pack a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and shall ride on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless block-pattern tires. It will have a 17.7-liter fuel tank and weigh at 197kg.

Information It will come with an assist and slipper clutch

The Honda CB500X will draw power from a BS6-compliant 471cc, parallel-twin engine that generates 47hp of maximum power and 43Nm of peak torque. The motor will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.

Safety There will be dual-channel ABS for better handling

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda CB500X will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the adventure motorcycle will be taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with a 5-step adjustable preload on the rear.

Information Honda CB500X: Pricing and availability