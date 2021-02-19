-
Honda CB500X ADV to be launched in India this AprilLast updated on Feb 19, 2021, 02:52 pm
-
Honda will reportedly launch its CB500X adventure tourer in India this April. It will be available via the company's BigWing dealership network.
The bike will have a sporty look and shall come with a 17.7-liter fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, and a digital instrument console. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 471cc parallel-twin engine.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
The bike will offer a digital instrument cluster
-
The Honda CB500X will have an off-road friendly design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised transparent windscreen.
The bike will pack a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and shall ride on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless block-pattern tires.
It will have a 17.7-liter fuel tank and weigh at 197kg.
-
Information
It will come with an assist and slipper clutch
-
The Honda CB500X will draw power from a BS6-compliant 471cc, parallel-twin engine that generates 47hp of maximum power and 43Nm of peak torque. The motor will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.
-
Safety
There will be dual-channel ABS for better handling
-
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda CB500X will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the adventure motorcycle will be taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with a 5-step adjustable preload on the rear.
-
Information
Honda CB500X: Pricing and availability
-
The Honda CB500X should be launched in India in April and is likely to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price-point, it will go against rivals like Benelli TRK 502 and Kawasaki Versys 650.