Honda is offering a year-end benefit on its best selling scooter, the Activa 6G, in India this December. Interested buyers can avail a cashback of up to Rs. 5,000, when purchasing the two-wheeler on EMI using credit or debit cards linked to one of Honda's partner banks. The offer can be availed without documentation or making any down payment. Here's our roundup.

Design Honda Active 6G: At a glance

The Honda Activa 6G sits on an underbone frame and comes with a flat-type seat, apron-mounted turn indicators, and silvered grab rail as well as alloy wheels. The vehicle has an analog instrument console, an engine start-stop switch, a silent starter, an all-LED lighting setup, and an external fuel cap. It comes in six color options: red, blue, yellow, white, black, and gray.

Information Power and performance

The Honda Activa 6G draws power from a BS6-compliant 109.51cc fuel-injected engine that generates a maximum power of 7.68hp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 8.79Nm at 5,250rpm. The motor comes mated to a CVT automatic gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda Activa 6G is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with a combined braking system for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?