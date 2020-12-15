Jaguar Land Rover is now accepting bookings for its Defender P400e SUV in India. It is the company's debut plug-in hybrid vehicle in the country and comes in four trims: SE, HSE, X-Dynamic HSE, and X. The car looks similar to the Defender 90 variant, offers an upmarket cabin, and runs on a 398hp hybrid powertrain. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Land Rover Defender P400e: At a glance

The Land Rover Defender P400e has a boxy look, featuring a muscular bonnet with 'DEFENDER' lettering on it, a minimalist grill, an all-LED setup for lighting, and a dual-tone paint job. The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Square-shaped lights and a flat trunk gate are present on the rear end.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Land Rover Defender P400e has a premium 5/6-seater cabin with leather seats, three-zone climate control, wood trims around the center tunnel, tinted windows, and a four-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The car houses a fully-digital instrument console and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. All standard safety features, including multiple airbags, are also present.

Engine Power and performance

Land Rover Defender P400e comes with a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine, a 105kW electric motor, and a 19.2kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 398hp/640Nm. The hybrid powertrain allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds and clock a top-speed of 209km/h. The battery can be charged using a 15A socket or a 7.4kW AC wall box charger.

Information What about the pricing?