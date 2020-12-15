Last updated on Dec 15, 2020, 02:58 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Jaguar Land Rover is now accepting bookings for its Defender P400e SUV in India. It is the company's debut plug-in hybrid vehicle in the country and comes in four trims: SE, HSE, X-Dynamic HSE, and X.
The car looks similar to the Defender 90 variant, offers an upmarket cabin, and runs on a 398hp hybrid powertrain.
Here's our roundup.
The Land Rover Defender P400e has a boxy look, featuring a muscular bonnet with 'DEFENDER' lettering on it, a minimalist grill, an all-LED setup for lighting, and a dual-tone paint job.
The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Square-shaped lights and a flat trunk gate are present on the rear end.
The Land Rover Defender P400e has a premium 5/6-seater cabin with leather seats, three-zone climate control, wood trims around the center tunnel, tinted windows, and a four-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
The car houses a fully-digital instrument console and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.
All standard safety features, including multiple airbags, are also present.
Land Rover Defender P400e comes with a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine, a 105kW electric motor, and a 19.2kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 398hp/640Nm.
The hybrid powertrain allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds and clock a top-speed of 209km/h.
The battery can be charged using a 15A socket or a 7.4kW AC wall box charger.
The pricing details of the Land Rover Defender P400e remain undisclosed as of now. However, it is expected to start at around Rs. 74 lakh (ex-showroom). In India, the deliveries of the Land Rover Defender P400e are likely to begin around April-June 2021.
