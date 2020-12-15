Last updated on Dec 15, 2020, 12:44 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
British automaker MG Motor will launch the facelifted version of its Hector SUV in India in January 2021, according to Autocar.
The premium vehicle will receive a host of cosmetic updates inside-out along with new features and equipment. However, it is likely to be offered with the same BS6-compliant engine choices as the current-generation model.
Here's our roundup.
The 2021 MG Hector will sport a chrome-surrounded grille with horizontal louvres, a muscular bonnet, a wide air vent, silver-finished skid plates, and sleek LED headlamps.
The SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer 18-inch alloy wheels.
A roof-mounted spoiler, window wiper, and wrap-around taillights will be present on the rear end of the car.
2021 Hector should continue with the BS6-compliant engine options available on the current-generation model: 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter petrol mild-hybrid, and 2.0-liter diesel. The petrol mills make 141hp/250Nm while the diesel motor generates 168hp/350Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual or DCT gearbox.
The 2021 MG Hector will have a dual-tone 5-seater cabin with leatherette seats, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel.
The car will house a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, traction control, and crash sensors should be available for passengers' safety.
The pricing and availability details of the MG Hector (facelift) will be announced at the launch event in January next year. However, it should carry some premium over the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 12.83 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
