Honda is offering a year-end deal on the Hornet 2.0 motorbike in India. Interested buyers can avail a cashback of up to Rs. 5,000, when purchasing the two-wheeler using Bank Of Baroda, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered, and Yes Bank Credit or Debit Cards. The benefit can also be availed via online booking, without documentation or down payment. Here's our roundup.

Design Honda Hornet 2.0: At a glance

The Honda Hornet 2.0 is built on a diamond type frame and exhibits a sporty look, featuring a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and golden-colored front forks. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on alloy wheels. It has a kerb weight of 142kg and a 12-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Honda Hornet 2.0 runs on a BS6-compliant 184.4cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that generates a maximum power of 17.3hp at 8,500rpm and 16.1Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda Hornet 2.0 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?