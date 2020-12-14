Jeep will launch the 7-seater Grand Compass SUV in India sometime next year. In the latest development, a heavily-camouflaged test mule of the car has been spotted testing on the roads, highlighting its design aspects. As per the images, it will have an extended rear overhang, thick cladding on the sides, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Jeep Grand Compass: At a glance

The styling of the 2021 Grand Compass will be similar to the Compass (facelift), featuring a 7-slat grille, revamped front bumper, sleek LED headlights, and new LED fog lamps. However, the overall footprint will be bigger as evident from the extended rear section. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by ORVMs, thick plastic cladding, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The India-specific Jeep Grand Compass is likely to run on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine that generates 167.6hp of power and 350Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Jeep Grand Compass will have a spacious cabin with three rows of seats, premium upholstery, auto climate control, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV will house a revised center console and a tablet-style 'Uconnect' touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it will offer multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

