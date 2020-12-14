In a proud moment for Hyundai, the new-generation i20 hatchback has received 30,000 bookings in just 40 days of its launch in India. In this period, the company has already delivered 10,000 units. The range-topping Asta variants have bagged 85% of the total orders while around 10% of the orders have come for the dual-tone trim. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai i20: At a glance

The 2020 Hyundai i20 is based on the company's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language. It has an eye-catching look, featuring a blacked-out cascading grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and swept-back headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The hatchback is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Eye-catching Z-shaped LED taillights and a sculpted body-colored bumper are present on the rear end.

Interiors How does it look like on the inside?

The new-generation Hyundai i20 has a 5-seater cabin with an electric sunroof, a wireless smartphone charger, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 7-speaker Bose sound system as well as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Blue Link support. Six airbags, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera are available for the safety of the passengers.

Engine Power and performance

The new-generation Hyundai i20 is up for grabs with three BS6-compliant engine options. The 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol unit is available in two states of tune: 87hp/115Nm and 82hp/115Nm. The 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor delivers 118hp/172Nm, while the 1.5-liter diesel engine generates 99hp/240Nm. Transmission duties on the hatchback are handled by a 5-speed manual, a CVT, a 7-speed DCT, and an iMT gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?