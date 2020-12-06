Last updated on Dec 06, 2020, 01:26 am
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Saturday reported roughly 36,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 96.4 lakh cases.
Around 500 more fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 1.4 lakh.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, nearly 91 lakh people have recovered pushing the recovery rate to 94.3%.
Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra witnessed a high rise in single-day infections.
Till 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 96,08,211 COVID-19 cases, including 1,39,700 deaths, 4,09,689 active cases, and 90,58,822 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 96,44,371 cases and 1,40,236 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries neared 91 lakh.
Maharashtra: 18,47,509 total cases, 47,694 deaths, 17,15,884 recoveries.
Karnataka: 8,91,685 total cases, 11,846 deaths, 8,54,861 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,71,305 total cases, 7,024 deaths, 8,58,115 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 7,88,920 total cases, 11,777 deaths, 7,66,261 recoveries.
Kerala: 6,31,615 total cases, 2,390 deaths, 5,67,694 recoveries.
Delhi: 5,89,544 total cases, 9,574 deaths, 5,53,292 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 5,53,012 total cases, 7,900 deaths, 5,22,867 recoveries.
Kerala reported a huge spike of 5,848 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 9.6%. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%.
Meanwhile, 4,922 more people tested positive in Maharashtra. The daily positivity rate stood at 6.7%.
Gujarat reported a staggering 1,514 new cases. The state's tally has climbed to 2,17,333 with 4,064 deaths and 1,98,527 recoveries.
Himachal Pradesh reported a huge spike of 905 new cases, bringing the state's tally to 44,405. 711 patients have died in the state while 35,403 have recovered.
Delhi reported 3,419 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 4.2% with 81,473 tests.
Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh reported 1,940, 1,366, 1,325, and 630 new cases respectively.
