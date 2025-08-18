AI will eliminate all jobs, including doctors': ex-Google exec
What's the story
Mo Gawdat, a former chief business officer at Google and the founder of start-up Emma.love, has dismissed the idea that artificial intelligence (AI) will create jobs. On the Diary of a CEO podcast, he called it "100% crap." He explained how his start-up was created by just three developers using AI technology when it would have taken a team of 350 people in earlier times.
Job security
No job safe from AI
Gawdat, who spent nearly five years at Google X working on global issues like climate change and energy access, has raised concerns that no job is safe from AI. He said even roles traditionally seen as human-dependent such as video editors, podcasters, and executives could be replaced by this technology. He also echoed Bill Gates's prediction that even doctors and teachers are at risk of being replaced by AI.
Future outlook
Predictions on AI replacing CEOs
In his book Scary Smart: The Future of Artificial Intelligence and How You Can Save Our World, Gawdat predicts that artificial general intelligence will eventually outperform humans in every domain, including leadership. He said there will come a time when most incompetent CEOs will be replaced by this technology. However, he also warned that even top performers won't be safe forever from economic disruption caused by AI.
Work redefined
Gawdat's views on work-life balance
Gawdat has also challenged the job-centric model of life, calling it a capitalist lie. He said humans were never meant to wake up every morning and occupy 20 hours of their day with work. However, he also sees the AI-driven shift as an opportunity for people to have more time for family, hobbies, philanthropy, and rediscovering their identity beyond job titles if society is willing to embrace this change.