AI will eliminate all jobs, including doctors': ex-Google exec

Mo Gawdat, a former chief business officer at Google and the founder of start-up Emma.love, has dismissed the idea that artificial intelligence (AI) will create jobs. On the Diary of a CEO podcast, he called it "100% crap." He explained how his start-up was created by just three developers using AI technology when it would have taken a team of 350 people in earlier times.

Job security No job safe from AI Gawdat, who spent nearly five years at Google X working on global issues like climate change and energy access, has raised concerns that no job is safe from AI. He said even roles traditionally seen as human-dependent such as video editors, podcasters, and executives could be replaced by this technology. He also echoed Bill Gates's prediction that even doctors and teachers are at risk of being replaced by AI.

Future outlook Predictions on AI replacing CEOs In his book Scary Smart: The Future of Artificial Intelligence and How You Can Save Our World, Gawdat predicts that artificial general intelligence will eventually outperform humans in every domain, including leadership. He said there will come a time when most incompetent CEOs will be replaced by this technology. However, he also warned that even top performers won't be safe forever from economic disruption caused by AI.