Airtel services down for thousands of users across India
What's the story
Airtel is facing a major service outage, leaving thousands of its subscribers in the lurch. The disruption has been affecting both voice and data services since around 3:30pm today. Downdetector, an outage tracker, has recorded a spike in reports of problems starting at that time. As many as 2,000 people have been affected by this issue so far.
User reactions
Users take to X (Twitter) to express concerns
The ongoing service disruption has prompted a wave of complaints from users on X, formerly Twitter. Many have reported issues with making calls, sending messages, and accessing mobile internet. One user asked if "Airtel Network down in Delhi?" while another complained that "services are completely down." The exact regions affected by the outage remain unclear as Airtel has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.