Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the new Parliament building on December 10 (Thursday), Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said on Saturday. Birla described the proposed building as a "temple of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)," adding that it would reflect the diversity of the nation. The building will likely be ready by 2022, he said. Here are more details.

Foundation-laying Foundation-laying ceremony at 1 pm on December 10

Birla said, "It has been decided that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building will be held on December 10 at 1 pm." He said the ceremony will begin with a "bhumi pujan" performed by Modi. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will begin sessions in the new building on the completion of India's 75 years of independence (2022), he added.

Building Building costs Rs. 971 crore; 11,000 people involved in construction

Birla said that 2,000 people are directly involved in the construction of the new building and 9,000 people are indirectly involved. A new office complex for all Members of Parliament (MPs) of both Houses would be built at the site of the existing Shram Shakti Bhawan. The building, which will also be earthquake resistant, is being built at an expense of Rs. 971 crore.

Information Tata Projects was given contract for building's construction

Tata Projects Limited has been awarded the contract for the project. The design has been prepared by HCP Design, Planning and Management Private Limited, Birla said. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) said it would ensure that all safety protocols are maintained during the construction.

Capacity Building will be built on 64,500 sq m land

The new building will be built in an area of 64,500 square meters, roughly 17,000 square meters bigger than the existing Parliament building, Birla said. The new Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while the Rajya Sabha chamber will seat 384 members. Currently, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have a sanctioned strength of 543 and 245 respectively.

Old building What would happen to the existing building?