IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in 4 states

Weather forecast

'Very heavy rainfall' predicted in these states

The IMD has predicted "very heavy rainfall" in Uttarakhand on July 13. Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness similar weather conditions till July 14. The weather agency has also warned of isolated heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura till July 18. Arunachal Pradesh is expected to see similar weather over the next five days.