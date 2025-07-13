IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in 4 states
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in four states—Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. The weather agency has also issued a yellow alert for some other states. The IMD's latest forecast predicts "heavy to very heavy rainfall" over Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and north Gujarat until July 15.
Weather forecast
'Very heavy rainfall' predicted in these states
The IMD has predicted "very heavy rainfall" in Uttarakhand on July 13. Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness similar weather conditions till July 14. The weather agency has also warned of isolated heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura till July 18. Arunachal Pradesh is expected to see similar weather over the next five days.
Regional forecast
These areas may also experience isolated heavy rainfall
The IMD has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Karnataka from July 13-18. South Interior Karnataka is likely to witness similar weather conditions from July 15-18. Tamil Nadu may also experience isolated heavy rainfall during this period. The IMD's weather bulletin on July 12 had detailed these predictions for the upcoming days.