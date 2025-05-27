'Choose peace or face bullets': PM Modi's warning to Pakistan
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, asking its citizens to take responsibility for eradicating terrorism.
"I want to ask the people of Pakistan — what have you gained (by terrorism)? India is now fourth largest economy. Where are you?" he asked at a rally in Bhuj, Gujarat.
He also urged the youth of Pakistan to come forward to "free Pakistan of the disease of terrorism."
Direct appeal
Modi's message: 'Live peacefully, eat your bread...'
Modi's warning was clear, "Sukh chain ki zindagi jio, roti khao. Varna meri goli to hai hi (Live a peaceful life, eat your bread, else my bullets are there)."
His remarks were in line with those of Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who called terrorism an "open business" in Pakistan.
Jaishankar said these activities are financed and organized by the state and its military.
Global spotlight
Jaishankar highlights Pakistan's role in global terrorism
Jaishankar also pointed out that terrorist organizations operate openly from Pakistani cities and towns.
"The UN Security Council terror list is full of Pakistani names and places, and these are the very places we have targeted," he said.
Regarding India's response to the Pahalgam terror assault, Jaishankar stated that New Delhi delivered a clear signal to terrorists that there is a price to pay for such attacks.
Military action
Modi announces 'Operation Sindoor' against terrorism
Earlier in the day, while addressing a gathering in Dahod, Gujarat, PM Modi had issued a similar warning against terrorism.
He said if anyone dares to wipe off the sindoor of our sisters, their end is certain.
"Operation Sindoor is not just a military operation, it is a reflection of our Indian values and the deep emotions we hold close to our hearts," he said.