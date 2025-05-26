Studied arts/commerce in Class 12? You can now become pilot
What's the story
In a landmark change, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved a proposal to revise eligibility criteria for commercial pilot training in India.
The new rules will allow Class 12 graduates from arts and commerce streams to apply for a Commercial Pilot License (CPL).
This ends the three-decade-old practice of restricting CPL training only to science stream students with physics and mathematics qualifications.
Process underway
DGCA's recommendation awaits finalization by Aviation ministry
The DGCA has sent its recommendation to the Union aviation ministry for finalization. After approval, it will be sent to the law ministry for notification.
Currently, candidates need to have studied physics and maths in Class 12 for CPL training.
Once the new rules are notified, all Class 12 graduates who meet medical fitness and other criteria will be eligible for commercial pilot training.
Criticism
Senior pilots criticize outdated eligibility criteria
The current requirement of physics and maths in Class 12 has been criticized by senior pilots as an outdated rule unique to India.
They argue that the necessary understanding of these subjects is already covered in early schooling.
Over the years, several arts and commerce students have had to reappear for Class 12 exams in physics and maths through open schooling, just to meet CPL training eligibility criteria.
Training challenges
FTOs suggest measures to ease pilot training
Flying Training Organizations (FTOs) have suggested several measures to ease pilot training in India.
They point out that the journey from training to employment is tough, and many aspiring pilots come from middle-class families who take huge loans for their aviation dreams.
Senior pilots have also warned potential entrants into the profession about job prospects after expensive CPL training and endorsement.