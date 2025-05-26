What's the story

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has upheld the dismissal of civil judge Kaustubh Khera, who is accused of making lawyers and cops touch their ears and do sit-ups as an apology.

The court found that his discharge was due to unsatisfactory performance during probation and not as a punitive measure.

The decision was taken by a Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Vivek Jain.