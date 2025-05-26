What's the story

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has dismissed the idea that India and Pakistan were on the brink of a nuclear conflict during their recent military engagement.

In an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, he said such narratives are "astonishing" and "deeply disturbing."

He stressed that India's response to a terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam was "measured" and "non-escalatory," aimed only at targeting terrorists.