Taj Mahal to get anti-drone system for enhanced security
What's the story
The iconic Taj Mahal in Agra will soon be fitted with an anti-drone system to strengthen its security.
The monument is currently under the protection of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Uttar Pradesh Police.
The decision comes amid rising concerns over drone activities near sensitive sites, especially after recent tensions between India and Pakistan.
Technical details
System's range and capabilities
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Security) Syed Arib Ahmad announced that the anti-drone system will have a range of 7-8km, with its primary focus on a 200-meter radius around the Taj Mahal's main dome.
"The system will automatically jam the signal of any drone entering the area, rendering it inoperable through what is known as a 'soft kill'," he said.
Security measures
Training and formation of dedicated response team
Ahmad also said that police personnel are being trained to operate this advanced system.
A dedicated response team is also being formed to trace the origin point of any detected drones and secure areas where they may land.
The installation of this high-tech security measure is expected to be completed in the next few days.
Existing precautions
Taj Mahal's main dome was covered in 1971
During the 1971 India-Pakistan conflict, the Taj Mahal's main dome was covered with a large black cloth.
Over 598 kg of nails and 63 sewing needles were used to secure the cover in place. While foliage-like branches and bushes covered the minarets, sand was put on the marble floor to reduce the shiny surface.
Additionally, lights around the monuments were turned off, security was increased, and people were urged to leave for a period.