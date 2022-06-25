Entertainment

Ghaziabad fashion blogger pushed from balcony by estranged husband, dies

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 25, 2022, 05:03 pm 2 min read

A fashion blogger died after her estranged husband pushed her off the balcony. (Representational image)

In a harrowing piece of news from Agra, a fashion blogger named Ritika Singh died after being "thrown off [her] building" by her estranged husband. Reportedly, she was living with her live-in partner. Singh's separated husband, Akash Gautam, found out her whereabouts and beat the alleged couple black and blue before "pushing" her from the fourth floor. Singh succumbed to her injuries.

Details Apparently, Gautam was helped by some family members

Singh (30) was a fashion, lifestyle, and travel blogger and was followed by a whopping 44K Instagram users. Reportedly, Gautam reached Singh and her alleged partner's flat with a few of his family members, where a scuffle broke out between the three. Gautam apparently tied the deceased's hands with a rope and threw her off the balcony, where she met her brutal end.

Information Singh had separated from her husband in 2018

Preliminary reports suggest that Singh, who hailed from Ghaziabad's Vijay Nagar, had gotten hitched to Gautam in 2014 in Firozabad. Three years later, she met a man named Vipul Agarwal on Facebook. The deceased got separated from her husband in 2018 and moved in with Agarwal. They had shifted to the Nagla Mewati area, Agra in Uttar Pradesh two and a half months ago.

Testimony Agarwal narrowly escaped death

The incident took place around 11:00am on Friday. Once Gautam and his four companions were allowed in, a volatile altercation followed. A distraught Agarwal shared that "his hands were tied with scarves" and he was "locked in the bathroom." He also mentioned that he would have been killed, too, but his screams caught the neighbors' attention who rushed to the spot.

Investigation The police have made two arrests so far

Sudhir Kumar Singh, SSP, Agra said, "We received information that a woman died after falling off the fourth floor of a building in the Nagla Mewati area." "During the probe, it was found that she had been living with another man in a flat," he added. The police have arrested the primary perpetrator Gautam and two others. Singh's body has been sent for postmortem.