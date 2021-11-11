Instagram Subscriptions in-app purchase spotted on Apple App Store

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Published on Nov 11, 2021, 08:37 pm

Instagram is reportedly gearing up to launch a subscription model to benefit the creators on the app. The Facebook Meta-owned platform has introduced in-app purchase options for "Instagram Subscriptions" to this effect, first spotted by SensorTower and Apptopia. Instagram is expected to test the feature with a small group of users initially, before launching it for the masses. Here are all the details.

Moving up

Why does this story matter?

Meta's advertising revenue took a hit after Apple refused to roll back its App Tracking Transparency policy that mandated user consent to track browsing activity for advertising purposes. Later, Google Play Store followed suit. So, in May this year, Instagram said it would explore the possibility of subscriptions so the platform and its creators can receive a steady stream of recurring revenue from users.

Pricing

Subscription priced at Rs. 89 per month on App Store

The new in-app purchases for subscriptions on App Store are priced at Rs. 89 per month ($0.99-4.99 in the US). Before the addition of this, the only other in-app purchases on Instagram were Instagram Badges priced at Rs. 89-449 (also priced at $0.99-4.99 in the US). Badges are used to support creators during live streams. Purchasers' comments and participation during the stream are highlighted.

Usage

Creators can paywall exclusive content behind Subscriptions

Instagram Subscriptions is expected to allow creators to paywall some exclusive content only for subscribers. At present, it is unclear if Instagram Subscriptions will apply only to feed posts or to Reels, Stories, and IGTV videos as well. Separately, reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi revealed that he found signs of Instagram developing a feature called Exclusive Stories, too.

Details

Instagram plans to maintain three revenue streams for creators

Instagram hasn't detailed what to expect from the Subscriptions in-app purchase. However, at the company's Creator Week in June, CEO Adam Mosseri spoke about three types of creator monetization tools. Mosseri mentioned commerce encompassing things such as branded content, merchandise, and affiliate marketing; ad revenue sharing; and payment products including tips, badges, and "gated content or subscriptions."