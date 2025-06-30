Wimbledon: Benjamin Bonzi stuns Daniil Medvedev in opening round

French player Benjamin Bonzi stunned Daniil Medvedev to reach the second round of 2025 Wimbledon . The unseeded Frenchman claimed a 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 win in the men's singles opening round at Court 2. Bonzi, who upset ninth seed Medvedev, has won only his third match at Wimbledon. This was only the second instance of Bonzi beating a top 10 player.

Stats A look at match stats Bonzi won a total of 144 points and 38 winners throughout the match. Medvedev served 14 aces compared to Bonzi's five. The latter had a win percentage of 78 and 69 in the first and second serves, respectively. He converted three of his four break points. Notably, Medvedev had more unforced errors (47) than Bonzi (33). The former registered as many as 12 double-faults.

Bonzi Record win for Bonzi As mentioned, Bonzi secured only the second ATP top 10 win of his career. His only other such win came over Casper Ruud in Metz last year. The Frenchman won the R16 match 6-4, 6-4. Bonzi's record at Grand Slams now stands at 13-15. He is yet to go past the third round at majors. Notably, Bonzi owns a solitary ATP title.

Medvedev Successive first-round exits On the other hand, Medvedev suffered his second successive first-round exit at Grand Slams. Earlier this year, Cameron Norrie knocked him out of the French Open. Medvedev couldn't cross the second round at the 2025 Australian Open as well. The 2021 US Open champion is now 18-7 at Wimbledon. Overall, he owns a 89-32 record at Grand Slams.