What's the story 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has made it to the semi-finals of 2024 Wimbledon. The Serb reached the last four after Alex de Minaur withdrew from Wimbledon prior to the quarter-final clash due to injury. As per Opta, Djokovic has become only the third player aged 37+ to reach the men's singles semi-finals at Wimbledon. Here's the complete list.

Djokovic (37 years and 49 days) has become only the third player to reach the men's singles Wimbledon semi-finals after turning 37 in the Open Era. Earlier in the ongoing edition, the Serb reached his 15th men's singles quarter-final at Wimbledon, the second-most for a player. Djokovic currently has the joint second-most titles (7) at the grass-court Grand Slam with Pete Sampras.

Legend Roger Federer achieved this feat after qualifying for the Wimbledon semi-final in 2019. The Swiss maestro finished as the runner-up that year as Djokovic defeated him in a record-breaking final that ran for four hours and 57 minutes. Notably, Federer retired with eight Wimbledon singles titles, still the most. He claimed five successive titles between 2003 and 2007.

Former Australian star Ken Rosewall won eight Grand Slam titles across eras (Amateur, Professional, and Open Era). However, he couldn't win one at Wimbledon. He reached his last of his four Wimbledon finals in 1974. Notably, Rosewall holds the record for winning the most men's singles major matches after turning 35. He leads the tally with 64 such wins.