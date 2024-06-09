Next Article

Carlos Alcaraz wins his maiden French Open title: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:24 pm Jun 09, 202411:24 pm

What's the story Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz has won the 2024 French Open title. He beat Germany's Alexander Zverev in the final over five sets on Sunday. Alcaraz won the five-setter 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2. Earlier, Alcaraz had reached his maiden French Open final after winning a five-setter against Jannik Sinner. This was a solid effort from the 3rd seed, who showed tremendous nerves.

Numbers

33rd defeat for Zverev at Grand Slams

Zverev has raced to a 94-33 win-loss record at Grand Slams, including 34-9 at Roland Garros. The German had reached his maiden final in Paris. He has also reached two semi-finals and quarter-finals before that. Overall, Zverev is a second-time finalist at Grand Slams (L2). He is 11-2 at Slams in 2024 after reaching the Australian Open semis earlier.

Alcaraz

52-10 win-loss record for Alcaraz at Grand Slams

Third seed Alcaraz claimed his 52nd win at Grand Slams. He owns a 52-10 win-loss record. At Roland Garros, he has an 18-3 win-loss record. The three-time Grand Slam champion has a 100 percent record at finals in majors. The Spaniard won the 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon.

Details

Match stats and H2H record

Zverev doled out eight aces compared to three from Alcaraz. The latter committed more double faults (6-5). Alcaraz had a 65% win on the first serve and a 56% win on the second serve. Alcaraz converted 9/16 break points. Alcaraz has raced to a 5-5 win-loss record versus Zverev on the ATP Tour. Notably, Zverev beat Alcaraz at the 2024 Australian Open quarters.

Opta stats

Youngest player in Open Era with this record

Alcaraz (21 years and 35 days) is the second-youngest player in the Open Era to win all his first three men's singles Grand Slam finals, older only than Bjorn Borg (20 years and 27 days). Alcaraz also became the youngest player in the Open Era to win men's singles titles at three different Grand Slam events.

Records

Alacaraz makes history

As per Opta, Alcaraz has taken the fewest men's singles main draws appearances of any player in the Open Era to win Grand Slam titles on grass, clay and hard courts. He is also the youngest player in the Open Era to win men's singles Grand Slam titles on clay, grass and hard courts.

Feats

More feats attained by Alcaraz

The 21-year-old Alcaraz is just the seventh men's player to accomplish a major trophy on all three surfaces, joining Rafael Nadal, Mats Wilander, Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi. The Spaniard also became the second-youngest Roland Garros champion since 2000, only trailing Nadal in this regard. He won his eighth tour-level title on clay and 14 tour-level trophies.

Information

Alcaraz joins these names

As per ATP, Alcaraz is one of seven men who have won their first three major finals. Federer was victorious on his first seven attempts. Meanwhile, Borg, Jimmy Connors, Stefan Edberg, Gustavo Kuerten and Stan Wawrinka all triumphed in their first three Slam championship clashes.

Journey

Alcaraz's journey in the tourney

Alcaraz beat J.J. Wolf 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 in the first round. Jesper De Jong was his next victim (6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2). In the third round, Alcaraz beat Sebastian Korda 6-4, 7-6, 6-3. In R16, Alcaraz beat Felix Auger Aliassime 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. In the quarters, Alcaraz beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 6-4. Sinner lost 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6. Zverev lost thereafter.

Do you know?

As per ATP, after his victory against Zverev at Roland Garros, Alcaraz is 11-1 in five-set matches. His only defeat came against Matteo Berrettini at the 2022 Australian Open.

Twitter Post

