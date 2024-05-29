Next Article

Coco Gauff has reached the third round of the 2024 French Open (Photo credit: X/@rolandgarros)

2024 French Open, Coco Gauff downs Tamara Zidansek: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:25 am May 30, 202412:25 am

What's the story Women's singles third seed Coco Gauff has reached the third round of the 2024 French Open. Gauff claimed a win over Tamara Zidansek in straight sets. The young American won the contest 6-3, 6-4 to make it through. Gauff, who has enjoyed a good run at Roland Garros, is chasing her maiden title. She was a finalist here in 2022. Here's more.

Numbers

51-17 win-loss record at Grand Slams

With this win, Gauff has taken her win-loss record at Grand Slams to 51-17. She is 17-4 at Roland Garros, reaching two quarter-finals (2021 and 2023) in addition to the final in 2022. In 2024, her tally at Grand Slams read 7-1. She had reached the Australian Open semis earlier. Gauff won the US Open in 2023. It was her maiden Grand Slam title.

Numbers

Match stats and key numbers for Gauff

Gauff doled out two aces compared to none from Zidansek. However, the former committed six double faults to her opponent's four. Gauff had a 70% win on the first serve and a 56% win on the second. She converted 5/8 break points. Gauff needed 1 hour and 31 minutes to edge past the Slovenian. Gauff has raced to a 27-8 win-loss record in 2024.

Information

A unique record for Gauff

As per Opta, Gauff matched the tally of Chris Evert in terms of wins at Roland Garros (17) before turning 21 years of age. Only Kathy Rinaldi Stunkel and Mary Joe Fernandez have registered more amongst American women before this age.