French Open 2023: Casper Ruud beats Jarry to reach quarter-final

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 05, 2023, 07:57 pm 1 min read

Casper Ruud claimed a 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-5 win

Norway's Casper Ruud reached the 2023 French Open quarter-final after beating Nicholas Jarry in the men's singles clash. The former claimed a 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-5 win in the four-round clash that panned out for over two hours. Ruud, the 2022 French Open runner-up, has qualified for this stage at Roland Garros for the second consecutive year. Here are the key stats.

Here are the match stats

The men's singles fourth-round clash ran for an hour and 26 minutes. Ruud won a total of 137 points, while Jarry claimed 56 winners in the match. He fired 11 aces compared to Ruud's 10. Ruud won 43% of receiving points and 65% of net points. He recorded five double faults. Jarry smashed the fastest serve of the match (221 KPH).

Another quarter-final appearance for Ruud

As mentioned, Ruud has reached the quarter-final at the French Open for the second successive year. He had a third-round exit in 2019, 2020, and 2021, respectively. However, in 2022, Ruud scripted history by reaching the Roland Garros final. Ruud became the first Norwegian man to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final, semi-final, and final. He is now 17-5 in the season.