2022 French Open: Denmark's Holger Rune stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas

Written by Parth Dhall May 30, 2022, 08:58 pm 3 min read

Rune defeated Tsitsipas 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 (Source: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Denmark's Holger Rune has knocked world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas out of the 2022 French Open. The former beat Tsitsipas 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 after over three hours. Tsitsipas, who was the runner-up in 2021, was vying to reach the quarter-final at Roland Garros for the third consecutive year. Rune has become the first Dane to reach the quarter-finals at a major (Open Era).

Twitter Post WATCH: Glory for Rune

Rune Rune is 14-6 on clay in 2022

Rune claimed his maiden ATP Tour title in Munich last month. The 19-year-old defeated Botic van de Zandschulp in the final to win the clay-court tournament. He also overcame world number three Alexander Zverev (Round of 16) en route to his title. Rune now has a win-loss record of 14-6 on clay in 2022 (ATP tour-level events).

Form Rune ended Tsitsipas' glorious run

Tsitsipas has a tour-leading 34 wins in 2022. He recently won the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters after beating Alejandro Fokina in the final. It was his second Masters 1000 title. The former also reached the Rome Masters final, losing to Novak Djokovic. Tsitsipas featured in the semi-finals in Madrid and quarter-finals in Barcelona. He has a win-loss record of 16-4 on clay this season.

Information Grand Slams: Key numbers for Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas now has an 18-6 win-loss record at Roland Garros. The 2021 finalist has an 8-2 record at Grand Slams this year. He had reached the semis of the 2022 Australian Open. Overall, he has a 41-19 win-loss record (Grand Slams).

Elation Have an unbelievable feeling: Rune

"I have an unbelievable feeling. I was so nervous at the end but the crowd was amazing for me the whole match, the whole tournament. You guys are amazing," Rune said after the match. "I was very nervous but I know at the same time that if I go away from my tactics against a player like Tsitsipas I am going to lose."

Run Rune has dropped only one set so far

Rune made his debut at the French Open this year. Before his win against the 2021 runner-up, Tsitsipas, the 19-year-old claimed straight-set victories over Denis Shapovalov, Henri Laaksonen, and Hugo Gaston. Earlier this year, Rune reached the main draw of the Australian Open. His maiden main-draw appearance at a Grand Slam came in 2021 when he featured in the US Open.

Clash Rune to take on Casper Ruud

Rune will face Casper Ruud in the 2022 French Open quarter-finals. The latter defeated Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the last eight at a major for the first time. Like Rune, 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz has also qualified for the quarter-finals. This is the first instance of two teenagers reaching this stage at a major since 1994 (Hendrik Dreekmann and Andrei Medvedev).