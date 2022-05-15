Sports

Iga Swiatek wins Italian Open, defends her title: Key stats

Written by V Shashank May 15, 2022, 06:08 pm 3 min read

Swiatek is on a roll this season (Source: Twitter/@iga_swiatek)

Top seed Iga Swiatek annihilated the number nine seed Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-2 to clinch her second Italian Open title on Sunday. She beat the latter , thereby breaking the Tunisian's 11-match win-streak. The world number one now enjoys a 31-0 win record at WTA 1000s whenever she has won the first set. Meanwhile, she extended her win streak to 28 matches.

Context Why does this story matter?

Swiatek has been on a roll this season.

She pocketed her fifth consecutive WTA title.

Notably, it is her fourth title in a WTA 1000-level tournament this season, having won in Doha, Indian Wells, and Miami.

She has already etched her name alongside legends.

To achieve such stellar feats at a young age speaks volumes of what lies ahead for the Polish ace.

Journey Swiatek's road to the Italian Open final

The Polish ace swept Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 6-0 in the round of 32. In the round of 16, she beat number 16 seed, Victoria Azarenka, in straight sets 6-4, 6-1. In quarters, she battered Canada's Bianca Andreescu 7-6(2), 6-0. The defending champion eased past number three seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-1 in the semis. Lastly, she beat Ons Jabeur in straight sets.

Information Swiatek attains a special feat

The 20-year-old marked her fifth consecutive appearance in a tour-level final in a single season. Former number one Simona Halep had attained a similar feat in 2017.

2022 A look at Swiatek's performance in 2022

She has won the Qatar Open, Indian Wells, Miami Open, Stuttgart Open, and Italian Open. Notably, she won in straight sets throughout her run in the Miami Open. She beat Naomi Osaka, 6-4, 6-0 in the final. She was ousted in the semi-finals of the Adelaide International 1 and Australian Open. She exited in the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Road A look at Jabeur's road to the final

Jabeur clinched a 6-0, 7-6(1) win over Sorana Cirstea in the first round. She then rode past Ajla Tomljanovic in straight sets 7-5, 6-2. She beat Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-2 in the last 16. She overcame the number four seed, Maria Sakkari, 1-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the quarters. She hammered Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 to seal a semi-final berth.

2022 How has Jabeur fared in 2022?

The Tunisian won the prestigious Madrid Open earlier this month. She finished as the runner-up at the Charleston Open. She was ousted in the quarters at the Sydney Tennis Classic, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Qatar Open, and Stuttgart Open. She had exited in the second and fourth rounds at the Indian Wells and the Miami Open.