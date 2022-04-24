Sports

Rublev clinches Serbia Open, thumps Novak Djokovic: Key Stats

Written by V Shashank Apr 24, 2022

Rublev has beaten Djokovic (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

World number eight Andrey Rublev beat number one seed, Novak Djokovic, in the final of the 2022 Serbia Open. The number two seed scripted a three-set win over Djokovic (7-2, 6-7), 6-0). It was his maiden win at the Serbia Open. What's striking is that Rublev stamped his 23rd win of the season. Djokovic's hunt for a third title here ended.

Context Why does this story matter?

This was a special win for Russia's Rublev.

And, who better than world number one Novak Djokovic to beat in the final given the latter was raring to lift the title for the third time.

He has now equaled the Djokovic in the head-to-heads to date (1-1).

This season, Rublev hasn't left a stone unturned while Djokovic's chase for a title continues.

Performance A look at Djokovic's run in 2022 Serbia Open

The number one seed outclassed Laslo Dere 2-6, 7-6(8), 7-6(4) in the round of 16. In the quarters, Djokovic overcame the number seven seed Miomir Kecmanovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. In the semis, he stunned the number three seed Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. On his road to the final, Djokovic staged a comeback in each of the duels. However, it wasn't enough on Sunday.

Information Rublev's run at the Serbia Open

The number two seed beat Czech's Jiri Lehecka 4-6, 7-6(1), 6-2. Rublev then eased his way through Japan's Taro Daniel in the quarters 6-3, 6-3. In the semis, Rublev was all over sixth seed Fabio Fognini, beating the latter 6-2, 6-2 before taming Djokovic.

2022 How has Rublev fared in 2022?

Rublev has won three titles this season. Before winning the Serbia Open, he pocketed the Open 13 Provence, and the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. He exited in the semi-finals of the Rotterdam Open and Indian Wells. He was ousted in the third round of the Australian Open and Monte-Carlo Masters. He failed to get past the second round of the Miami Open.

Career A look at Rublev's career accomplishments

Rublev has claimed 11 titles in his career. He won the Konzum Croatia Open (2017) and Kremlin Cup (2019), In 2020, Rublev snatched the Qatar Open, Adelaide International, Hamburg European Open, St. Petersburg Open, and Erste Bank Open. He pocketed the Rotterdam Open (2021). Rublev has claimed the Serbia Open, Open 13 Provence, and Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in 2022.