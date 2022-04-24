Sports

F1, Max Verstappen wins the Emilia Romagna GP: Records broken

F1, Max Verstappen wins the Emilia Romagna GP: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 24, 2022, 08:06 pm 2 min read

Red Bull dominated the race on Sunday (Photo credit: Twitter/@redbullracing)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix ahead of his team-mate Sergio Perez and McLaren's Lando Norris. This is Verstappen's second win of the Formula 1 2022 season. He had earlier won the Saudi Arabian GP. Meanwhile, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was aiming for a podium place but an error saw him go off the track. Here are the key details.

Numbers 61st podium finish for Verstappen

This was Verstappen's 21st Grand Prix win of his career. He also claimed his 61st podium finish. Notably, this is Verstappen's second successive win here the Emilia Romagna. After having to retire in the previous race at the Australian GP, this was a sound comeback by Verstappen. Notably, Perez has clinched two successive second-placed finishes this season. He sealed his 17th podium finish.

Duo Blow for Mercedes and Ferrari

Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton struggled and was lapped by Verstappen. The Briton finished 14th. Notably, Hamilton has earned just one podium finish in 2022. His team-mate George Russell claimed fourth place and ensured points for the fourth successive race. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz had to retire after clashing with Daniel Ricciardo on lap one. Leclerc finished sixth after his error saw him drop to ninth.

Twitter Post Verstappen seals victory

Drivers F1 2022: A look at the points tally

Leclerc tops the points tally with 79 and has a 28-point lead over Verstappen (51). Russell is third at the moment with 49 points. Perez is fourth, having collected 48 points. Sainz (33), Norris (31), Hamilton (28), Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas (22), Alpine's Esteban Ocon (20), and Haas' Kevin Magnussen (14) complete the Top 10.

Do you know? How do the teams look like?

In terms of the Constructors, Ferrari lead the show with 112 points. Red Bull have climbed up to second (99 points). Mercedes are third with 77 points. LcLaren are fourth with 39 points and Alfa Romeo are fifth with 23 and lead Alpine (22).