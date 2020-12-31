Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, on Wednesday, was awarded a knighthood in the UK New Year's honors list. In what turned out to be a prolific season for Hamilton, the 35-year-old became the most successful F1 driver after equaling the great Michael Schumacher's record of seven world titles. He also eclipsed another long-standing record of Schumacher (91 wins). Here is more.

Hamilton is the fourth F1 driver to receive knighthood after Jack Brabham (1978), Jackie Stewart (2001), and Stirling Moss (2000). Notably, Frank Williams (1999) and Patrick Head (2015) have also been knighted for contributing toward the growth of Williams as one of the most successful teams.

Hamilton enjoyed a successful season, having scripted multiple feats. The British driver emulated Schumacher's record of seven world titles with his fourth consecutive championship (Turkish Grand Prix) in 2020. This was his sixth title for Mercedes, while he registered one for McLaren in 2008. Hamilton now also holds the record for most Grand Prix wins in Formula One history (95).

Interestingly, Hamilton surpassed the long-standing record of Schumacher (91 wins), with a 92nd career victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix. He won 11 of the 17 Grand Prix during the season, which was disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic. He achieved three further podium finishes.

Hamilton joins tennis veteran Andy Murray, long-distance runner Mo Farah, former captain of England cricket team Alastair Cook and Cycling's Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins, on the list of sports personalities, who have received the gong. It is interesting to note that Hamilton was awarded an MBE for his services to motor racing after he secured his first title in 2008 for McLaren.

The F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, who officially starts work in January, highlighted Hamilton's achievements. "Lewis is a true giant of our sport and his influence is huge both in and out of a car. What he has achieved is phenomenal," he said. "We congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition of his achievements and look forward to seeing more of his brilliance in 2021."

