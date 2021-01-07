Formula 1 stalwart Lewis Hamilton is celebrating his 36th birthday on Thursday. The Mercedes ace has established himself as one of the greatest drivers in F1 history. He had a productive 2020 season by once again winning the championship. He also equaled Michael Schumacher's record of seven F1 titles in this history of the sport. Here we look at his achievements.

Number 7 Hamilton claimed his seventh world title at the Turkish GP

On November 16, 2020, Hamilton claimed his seventh world title after winning the Turkish Grand Prix. Having recorded his 94th victory, he emulated the great Michael Schumacher's record of seven titles. This was his sixth title for Mercedes, while he registered one for McLaren in 2008. The Briton went on to win his fourth straight race and tenth of the 2020 season.

Wins Hamilton has the most race wins after surpassing Schumacher

In 2020, Hamilton won a total of 11 races out of 17 in a season that was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The tally saw him overcome Schumacher in terms of career race wins. Schumacher, who held the record with 91 wins, saw Hamilton get past him (95). It was the fifth time where Hamilton sealed 11 race wins in a season.

Records Hamilton scripted these records in an eventful 2020

By winning the Hungarian GP in 2020, Hamilton equaled Schumacher's record of most wins at the same Grand Prix. He also won the British GP a record seventh time to equal his second-best tally of most wins at the same Grand Prix (Canada). He also won the Spanish GP for the fourth successive time in 2020.

F1 Hamilton holds these F1 records as well

Hamilton holds the second-best record for at least one race win in successive seasons (14). He is only behind Schumacher in this record (15). Hamilton holds the F1 record for most pole positions (98). He could become the first F1 driver to register 100-plus poles in 2021. He also holds the second-best tally in terms of fastest laps (53).

Awards Hamilton was honored with these awards recently

Hamilton was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020. He collected British sport's premier annual award for a second time. The former had also claimed the award in 2014. Recently, he was awarded a knighthood in the UK New Year's honors list. Hamilton became the fourth F1 driver to receive knighthood after Jack Brabham (1978), Jackie Stewart (2001), and Stirling Moss (2000).

