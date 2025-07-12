Rishabh Pant scripts history with 74 in Lord's Test: Stats 

Rishabh Pant scripted a series of records with a fine 74 in the third Test against England at Lord's. This was his fourth 50-plus score of the series. However, a run-out meant Pant missed out on his fifth Test hundred on English soil. Notably, Pant had sustained a finger injury while keeping in the first innings. Here are further details.

Knock Another aggressive hand from Pant India were decently placed at 107/3 when Pant joined KL Rahul in the evening session of Day 2. The duo returned unbeaten at stumps and continued the good work on Day 3. While Rahul was watchful, Pant was at his aggressive best as he tormented the bowlers, particularly after completing his fifty. The duo added 141 runs before Pant got run out.

Hundred First visiting keeper with this record Pant's 112-ball 74 had eight fours and two sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pant became the first visiting keeper to complete 400 runs in a Test series in England. Having batted five times in the ongoing series, Pant has raced to 416 runs at 83.20. He could also surpass England's Alec Stewart (465) to become the highest-scoring keeper in a Test series in England.

DYK Eighth 50-plus score in England Playing his 12th Test in England, Pant has raced to 972 runs at 44.18 (100s: 4, 50s: 4). No other visiting keeper has even 800 runs or multiple hundreds in the nation. Meanwhile, Pant equaled his compatriot MS Dhoni's record of eight 50-plus scores in England a keeper. No other visiting keeper has more than seven 50-plus Test scores in a country.