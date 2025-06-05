These PBKS batters clocked 600-plus runs in an IPL edition
What's the story
Though Punjab Kings (PBKS) lost the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), their skipper Shreyas Iyer enjoyed a dream campaign.
He finished as PBKS's top scorer of the season with 604 runs from 17 matches.
Iyer also became the first captain to lead three different teams in IPL finals.
Meanwhile, here we look at batters with 600-plus runs for PBKS in a season.
#5
Shreyas Iyer - 604 runs in 2025
As mentioned, Iyer finished IPL 2025 with 604 runs at an average of 50.33, having clobbered six fifties.
He tallied 39 maximums, the most by a captain in a single edition.
His strike rate (175.07) is the third-best among batters with 600-plus runs in a season.
Iyer also became just the second Indian batter after Rishabh Pant to clock a 50-plus average and 170-plus strike rate in a season (Minimum: 600 runs).
#4
Shaun Marsh - 616 runs in 2008
Australian batter Shaun Marsh hogged the limelight in the inaugural IPL edition (2008).
Marsh, who was an uncapped player back then, played some incredible knocks for PBKS (then Kings XI Punjab) throughout the tournament.
He eventually became the first player to win the Orange Cap after scoring 616 runs from 11 matches at 68.44 (SR: 139.68).
The southpaw made five fifties besides a ton.
To date, Marsh has the second-most runs by an uncapped player in a season.
#3
KL Rahul - 626 runs in 2021
KL Rahul, who occupies the top three spots on this list, was the third-highest run-scorer in IPL 2021.
The then Punjab Kings captain racked up 626 runs from 14 matches at an average of 62.60.
He managed to hit six fifties that season with the best score of 98*. He had a strike rate of 138.80.
Rahul left the PBKS camp after the 2021 edition and joined Lucknow Super Giants in 2022.
#2
KL Rahul - 659 runs in 2018
Rahul also had a ground-breaking IPL season in 2018, where he smashed 659 runs across 12 games at 54.91 for Punjab.
It was his maiden season with the Kings as he struck at a brilliant rate of 158.41.
The tally includes six fifties with 95* being his best score. Rahul finished as the third-highest run-getter of the season.
#1
KL Rahul - 670 runs in 2020
In the 2020 season, Rahul had a record-breaking run, scoring 670 runs in 14 matches at an average of 55.83.
He led Punjab that season and won the Orange Cap for being the highest run-scorer.
His strike rate (129.34) was slightly lower than usual but his tally included five fifties and a century.
Rahul's highest IPL score also came that year, 132* versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru.