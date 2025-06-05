What's the story

Though Punjab Kings (PBKS) lost the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), their skipper Shreyas Iyer enjoyed a dream campaign.

He finished as PBKS's top scorer of the season with 604 runs from 17 matches.

Iyer also became the first captain to lead three different teams in IPL finals.

Meanwhile, here we look at batters with 600-plus runs for PBKS in a season.