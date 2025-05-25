IPL 2025: PBKS, MI to clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium
What's the story
Match 69 of IPL 2025 will see Punjab Kings will host Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
The Punjab-based franchise narrowly missed the opportunity to top the table after their recent defeat to Delhi Capitals.
However, both PBKS and MI are still in the hunt for the top-two spots, given other results fall in their favor.
Here's the preview.
Team news
Pitch report and streaming details
The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is known for its balanced pitch, offering an exciting contest between bat and ball.
The last game here saw both PBKS and Delhi Capitals register 200-plus scores. The Capitals successfully chased down 207.
Meanwhile, fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (7:30pm IST).
Rivalry stats
A look at head-to-head record
Although MI boast five IPL trophies compared to PBKS's none, the head-to-head cannot separate the two teams much.
As per ESPNcricinfo, MI have claimed 17 wins in 32 games against the Kings. The remaining 15 games went in PBKS's favor.
PBKS and MI will lock horns for the first time at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. This will also be the two teams' first meeting this season.
Title contenders
Race for top two spots heats up
Gujarat Titans, leading with 18 points, can guarantee a top spot by winning the match against Chennai Super Kings.
Even if they lose, they could still be in the top two if Royal Challengers Bengaluru lose their final game.
PBKS, second with 17 points and one game left (against MI), need to win their final encounter. They would hope that either GT or RCB lose their final match.
MI, placed fourth with 16 points, can also make the top two.
Information
Chahal likely to return
Star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal missed PBKS's previous encounter, against DC in Jaipur. PBKS assistant coach Sunil Joshi later confirmed that Chahal was rested as he had a nigle. The star spinner is expected to return for the MI clash.
Probable XI
Probable XIs and impact subs
PBKS (Probable XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, and Arshdeep Singh.
MI (Probable XI): Ryan Rickelton (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah.
Impact subs: Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) and Karn Sharma (MI).
Performers
A look at top performers
Suryakumar's bright form has been contributing to the run of MI in IPL 2025. He owns 583 runs at an incredible strike rate of 170.46.
Rickelton is MI's next-best batter with 361 runs.
Meanwhile, Shreyas has been leading PBKS from the front (488 runs with a strike rate of 172.43).
Prabhsimran isn't too fare behind with 486 runs.
On the bowling front, Bumrah (19 wickets) and Boult (16 wickets) have powered MI. Arshdeep leads PBKS's wicket tally with 16.
