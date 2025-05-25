Tennis legend Novak Djokovic sets records with 100th tour-level title
What's the story
Serbian ace Novak Djokovic reached an important career milestone by winning his 100th tour-level title at the Gonet Geneva Open.
The former world number one defeated sixth seed Hubert Hurkacz 5-7, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) in the final.
The victory adds an important chapter to Djokovic's illustrious career and puts him alongside tennis legends Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer who also won over 100 titles.
Here are the records he set.
Winner
Oldest winner of Geneva Open
Djokovic's resilience stood in the Geneva final
Even though Hurkacz didn't lose a point in his first three service games in the final set, Djokovic was determined to turn the tables.
The turning point came in the eighth game (final set) when Hurkacz served at 4-3 with a break but faltered, letting Djokovic make a comeback.
As per Opta, Djokovic, 38, is now the oldest winner of Geneva Open.
Information
Third player with 100 ATP titles
As mentioned, Djokovic has become the third player in the Open Era to claim 100 ATP titles. He has joined the likes of Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103).
Trophies
At least one title for 20 successive season
Djokovic's first tour-level title came in Amersfoort in 2006. He defeated Hurkacz's current coach Nicolas Massu in the final, as per the ATP.
Notably, Djokovic has become the first man in Open Era history to lift a trophy over 20 successive seasons.
According to Opta, the Serb surpassed Rafael Nadal, who did so for 19 seasons. Legend Federer is behind Nadal (15 years).
Journey
Path to the historic victory
Djokovic's road to 100th title wasn't easy. After winning the gold medal at last year's Paris Olympics, he suffered several setbacks.
He narrowly missed this milestone this year, losing to Jakub Mensik in Miami championship match.
Djokovic now eyes his record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title at the French Open. He aims to break Margaret Court's record of winning 24 major titles.
Grand Slams
Notable records of Djokovic at Grand Slams
In a career spanning two decades, Djokovic has won a record 24 Grand Slam titles (singles), the most by a man. Only two other men have 20-plus major honors - Federer (20) and Nadal (22).
Djokovic holds the record for winning the most Australian Open titles (10).
He is the only man to attain the triple Career Grand Slam — winning all four Grand Slams at least three times.
Titles
Other titles won by Djokovic
Djokovic leads the Big Titles race (72), with Nadal following him (59).
Notably, Big Titles comprise Grand Slam championships, ATP Finals trophies, ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, and Olympic singles gold medals.
Djokovic has won as many as 40 ATP Masters titles, the most for a player. He is the only player to win the Career Golden Masters, claiming all nine such honors.
The Serb also owns seven ATP Finals titles.