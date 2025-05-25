What's the story

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic reached an important career milestone by winning his 100th tour-level title at the Gonet Geneva Open.

The former world number one defeated sixth seed Hubert Hurkacz 5-7, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) in the final.

The victory adds an important chapter to Djokovic's illustrious career and puts him alongside tennis legends Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer who also won over 100 titles.

Here are the records he set.