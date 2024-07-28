In short Simplifying... In short Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, is back in action at the 2024 Paris Olympics, seeking his third gold medal.

Despite an early stumble in the second set against Fucsovics, Nadal rallied to secure the match.

This follows his recent victory in the men's doubles first round with Carlos Alcaraz, marking a strong return after missing the 2012 and 2020 Olympics due to injuries. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rafael Nadal claimed a three-set win (Image source: X/@atptour)

Paris Olympics: Rafael Nadal begins quest for third medal

By Parth Dhall 09:29 pm Jul 28, 202409:29 pm

What's the story Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal made a winning start to his 2024 Paris Olympics campaign. The 38-year-old claimed a three-set win over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in the men's singles first round. Nadal won 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 even though Fucsovics duly challenged him in a hard-fought battle. The Spaniard, who missed the 2020 Tokyo Games, eyes his third medal at the Olympics.

Summary

A look at match summary

A rejuvenated Nadal came out all guns blazing. He showcased his dominance in the first set, outclassing Fucsovics. However, the Hungarian broke Nadal's serve early in the second set. He comfortably won the first few games before Nadal staged a comeback. Fucsovics evaded Nadal's threat and claimed the second set. Nadal, who was appeared to be jaded, upped the ante and sealed the match.

Information

Nadal, Alcaraz prevailed in men's doubles

Nadal's singles win comes a day after he won the men's doubles first round along with his countryman Carlos Alcaraz. Nadal and Alcaraz, on their Olympics debut as a pair, beat Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 7-6(4), 6-4.

Nadal

Nadal owns two Olympic gold medals

22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal is among the set of veterans featuring at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Nadal, who has had fitness issues due to injuries of late, recently made a return at the Swedish Open. He lost the final to Nuno Borges. The Spaniard entered Roland Garros, Paris Games' tennis event venue, with two gold medals.

Information

Nadal returns to Olympics

Nadal pulled out of the 2012 London Olympics after suffering from tendinitis in his knee. The Spaniard also opted out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as he sustained a recurring foot injury.