Paris Olympics: Rafael Nadal begins quest for third medal
Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal made a winning start to his 2024 Paris Olympics campaign. The 38-year-old claimed a three-set win over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in the men's singles first round. Nadal won 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 even though Fucsovics duly challenged him in a hard-fought battle. The Spaniard, who missed the 2020 Tokyo Games, eyes his third medal at the Olympics.
A look at match summary
A rejuvenated Nadal came out all guns blazing. He showcased his dominance in the first set, outclassing Fucsovics. However, the Hungarian broke Nadal's serve early in the second set. He comfortably won the first few games before Nadal staged a comeback. Fucsovics evaded Nadal's threat and claimed the second set. Nadal, who was appeared to be jaded, upped the ante and sealed the match.
Nadal, Alcaraz prevailed in men's doubles
Nadal's singles win comes a day after he won the men's doubles first round along with his countryman Carlos Alcaraz. Nadal and Alcaraz, on their Olympics debut as a pair, beat Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 7-6(4), 6-4.
Nadal owns two Olympic gold medals
22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal is among the set of veterans featuring at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Nadal, who has had fitness issues due to injuries of late, recently made a return at the Swedish Open. He lost the final to Nuno Borges. The Spaniard entered Roland Garros, Paris Games' tennis event venue, with two gold medals.
Nadal returns to Olympics
Nadal pulled out of the 2012 London Olympics after suffering from tendinitis in his knee. The Spaniard also opted out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as he sustained a recurring foot injury.