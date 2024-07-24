In short Simplifying... In short The 2024 Paris Olympics will feature football matches in seven stadiums, with the finals at Parc des Princes.

The men's and women's tournaments will include teams from around the world, with group matches starting from July 24 and 25 respectively.

Key players to watch include Julian Alvarez for Argentina, Alexandre Lacazette for France, Marta for Brazil, and Aitana Bonmati for Spain.

Football at the 2024 Paris Olympics: Key details

What's the story Football at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held from July 24 to August 10, 2024. The draw took place in Paris on March 20. Men's teams are restricted to under-23 players (born on or after January 1, 2001) with a maximum of three overage players allowed. There are no age restrictions on women's teams. Here is everything you need to know.

A look at the venues

Seven stadiums will be used throughout the tournament. Nice, Bordeaux and Saint-Etienne are among the group stage venues. The semis will be in Lyon and Marseille. The bronze medal matches will be played in Nantes (men's) and Lyon (women's). The finals will be held at Parc des Princes in Paris - which is Paris Saint-Germain's home ground.

Men's football group stage and details

Group A: France, Guinea, United States, New Zealand Group B: Argentina, Morocco, Iraq, Ukraine Group C: Uzbekistan, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic Group D: Japan, Paraguay, Mali, Israel Teams in each group will play one another in a round-robin basis. The top two teams of each group will advance to the quarter-finals. Group matches will start from July 24 onward.

Men's football: Key details about the knockout rounds

The quarter-final clashes will be held on August 2. On August 5, the semi-final clashes will take place followed by the final on August 9. Meanwhile, the bronze medal match will be held a day earlier - August 8.

Women's football group stage and details

Group A: France, Colombia, Canada, New Zealand Group B: United States, Zambia, Germany, Australia Group C: Spain, Japan, Nigeria, Brazil The women's football tournament has three groups of four teams in a round-robin basis. Notably, the the top two teams of each group and the two best third-placed teams will be advancing to the quarter-finals. Group matches will start from July 25 onward.

Women's football: Key details about the knockout rounds

The quarter-final clashes will be held on August 3. On August 6, the semi-final clashes will take place followed by the final on August 10. Meanwhile, the bronze medal match will be held a day earlier - August 9.

Men's footballers to watch out for

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez is one of Argentina's three overage players in the squad. He won the Copa America recently. Former Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette will captain France. He scored 22 goals in 35 games for Lyon in Ligue 1 last season. PSG's Achraf Hakimi is another big name player. He will represent Morocco. Euro 2024 winner Fermin Lopez will aid Spain.

Women's footballers to watch out for

Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer Marta will be featuring in her final tournament. She is a two-time silver medal winner with Brazil at the Olympics. 26-year-old Aitana Bonmati won the Nations League with Spain and the quadruple with Barcelona Women in 2023-24 season. She remains a massive threat. At the age of 19, Colombia's Linda Caicedo is considered one of the rising prospects.

Most successful football nations at the Olympics

In men's football, Hungary boast the joint-most gold medals (3) alongside Great Britain. Brazil have won the gold medal twice (2016 and 2020). Overall, Brazil own seven medals. In women's football, USA are the most successful nation (four gold medals, 1 silver and 1 bronze).