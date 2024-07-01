Spain thrash Georgia 4-1 to reach Euro 2024 quarter-finals: Stats
Spain will be facing hosts Germany in the quarter-finals of the 2024 UEFA European Championship. In-form Spain beat Georgia 4-1 in their round of 16 clash at Cologne Stadium. Notably, Georgia went ahead in the 18th minute through Robin Le Normand's own goal. Spain rallied back with a deserved equalizer from Rodri. Goals from Fabian Ruiz, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo made it 4-1.
An entertaining first half on offer
Spain started on an upbeat mood as Georgia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was called to make a couple of saves. Georgia's very first attack saw them break at speed down the left, with Otar Kakabadze pulling away and hitting a lovely cross. The ball bounced awkwardly to hit Le Normand before finding the net. Spain stepped up as Williams set up Rodri for the equalizer.
Spain had 79% possession in the first half
Spain made 17 attempts in the first half with six shots being on target. They had 79% ball possession and 28 touches in the opposition box. Georgia had no shots on target and clocked only two touches in the opposition box.
Ruthless Spain score three goals in the second half
Spain were rewarded in the 51st minute moments after Mamardashvili made a good save from a free-kick but Spain gathered the ball back continued to attack. Lamine Yamal's cross from the right saw Ruiz score at the far post. Williams smashed a shot just under the crossbar for Spain's third. In the 83rd minute, Olmo scored another. For Georgia, Mamardashvili was excellent.
Spain managed 35 attempts and had 3.07 expected goals
Spain had 3.07 expected goals to Georgia's 0.24. Spain mustered 35 attempts and had 13 shots on target. They also outclassed Georgia in terms of touches in the opposition box (49-4). Spain had over 75% ball possession as well.
Spain are the team of the tournament
Spain were the only team in the group stages to keep three successive clean sheets and maintain a 100% win record. Spain have now scored nine goals across four matches in the ongoing tournament (1 conceded). This was another brilliant show from the Spaniards, who are such a pleasing side to watch. Once again, Spain used their wingers' pace and played direct football.
Notable records for Yamal and Williams
No player has provided more assists at Euro 2024 than Barcelona's Yamal (2). He is the first teenager to assist multiple goals at a single European Championship tournament since Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2004. Three of the six youngest players to score and assist both in a single Euro game ever are Spanish as Williams joined Cesc Fabregas and Ferran Torres (21y).
Mamardashvili makes 30 saves at Euro 2024
As per Opta, only Igor Akinfeev of Russia in 2008 has been the keeper to have made more saves in a single European Championship edition since at least 1980 than Mamardashvili in 2024 (30 saves as Italian Francesco Toldo in 2000).
Massive feats attained in the match
For the first time in Euros history, a team has won 4-1 after conceding the opening goal. Spain have won a knockout match in normal time for the first time since their 4-0 win over Italy in Euro 2012 final. All of their five games before this came went to extra-time (W2 L3). Georgia have lost all of their 7 competitive matches against Spain.